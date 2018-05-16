Politics Security
Michigan State and Nassar Sexual Assault victims reach $500M settlement
Michigan State University says it has reached $500 million settlement with women and girls assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.
The deal was announced Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.
Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting victims with his hands under the guise of treatment. He also possessed child pornography and is serving decades in prison.
NBC News