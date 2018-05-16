GOP Senator: U.S. Should ‘Confiscate’ Cartel Money to Build Trump’s Border Wall

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) said he believes the United States should “confiscate” money from Mexican drug cartels to fund President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall during an interview with Breitbart News.

“The cartels move about $110 billion a year from the United States to Mexico,” Cassidy told the conservative news outlet. “If we can stop that, confiscate that money, we can use cartel money to build the wall. It won’t be the Mexican government, it’ll be the Mexican cartels [paying for the wall], and that’s probably the better party to build it.”

Cassidy also told the outlet he believed sanctuary cities should “pay consequences” for shielding immigrants living in the U.S. illegally from deportation within their boundaries.

“If you have a mayor who’s subverting the law, allowing people who are criminals to beat it out, before they get arrested and then in some cases, those criminals go out and commit other crimes, there should be a consequence on a federal level, but ideally the voters would vote them out,” he said during the interview. – READ MORE

