NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers

A New York woman, 53, is the latest American tourist to die in the Dominican Republic, long one of the top Caribbean destinations for U.S. travelers.

Leyla Cox of New Brighton went on vacation June 5 and was expected to return on June 12, as The Staten Island Advance reported.

Cox, who had traveled alone before, was found dead of a heart attack in her hotel room, according to the news outlet.

“We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Leyla Cox in the Dominican Republic on June 11. Out of respect for family members and loved ones we cannot comment further,” a State Department official confirmed to Fox News.

So far, at least six American tourists have died under oddly similar circumstances — four this year, two last year — in the Dominican Republic, a rash of deaths of seemingly healthy people. – read more