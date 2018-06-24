CNN, MSNBC Quickly Cut Away from Trump’s ‘Angel Family’ Event To Push Immigration Agenda

According to The Washington Times, both CNN and MSNBC cut away from the event to refocus their breathless attention on the “immigration crisis,” which was much the same as it was 24, 48 or 72 hours prior.

The event was designed to focus on “American victims of illegal immigration” and featured “families of people killed by illegal immigrants to tell their stories and hitting back at critics of his rescinded policy that separated illegal child migrants from their parents,” the Times reported.

“These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones,” the president said during the White House event. “These are the families the media ignores. These are the stories that Democrats and people that are weak on immigration don’t want to discuss.”

“They’re not separated for a day, or two days,” he added. “They’re permanently separated, because they were killed by criminal illegal aliens.”

This, however, wasn’t what the media wanted to be talking about.

Instead of covering the full event, MSNBC cut away to a group discussion under the banner “families torn apart.” CNN, meanwhile, returned to a live shot outside a Texas facility where illegal immigrant minors were being held.

“Thousands of kids in limbo as Trump’s order sparks confusion,” their chyron read. – READ MORE

