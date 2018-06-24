Christian Cake Shop Owner ‘Overwhelmed’ by Customer Response to Supreme Court Win

Phillips was the first individual to go before the Supreme Court in a religious liberty case dealing with whether or not Christian businesses could be forced to make a cake for a same-sex wedding if doing so violated their religious belief. Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission ended with a 7-2 verdict in his favor, although it wasn’t as ringing of an endorsement as one might have hoped.

However, Phillips tells the Christian Post that however narrow you want to believe the decision to be, it hasn’t stopped customers from patronizing his Lakewood, Colorado cake shop.

“We have had so many people coming by to support us as the case has gone on, and there has been an outpouring of love and support since the decision came down,” Phillips told the Christian Post in an email.

“The state’s targeting of my beliefs cost me 40 percent of my business and forced me from 10 employees down to four. But we’re so happy to be busy doing what we do best at our shop.”

According to Phillips, since the ruling came down he’s had three times his normal amount of customers at the shop, meaning that happy days may be here again for Masterpiece Cakeshop.

“We’re also eager to start designing custom wedding cakes again,” Phillips said in the emails.

“A cake is a canvas, and I’m really looking forward to creating beautiful art that celebrates such a special day.”

While Phillips has received death threats, the community has mostly been supportive since the decision. Over 400 people gathered outside the shop to celebrate the Supreme Court victory earlier this month, and even members of the LGBT community have been civil.

“Since we won, we’ve seen far more support than negativity,” Phillips wrote.

“Even people who don’t believe what I do about marriage, including many who identify as LGBT, have been so encouraging. Tolerance is a two-way street. If we want freedom for ourselves, we have to extend it to those with whom we disagree. Most people get that.” – READ MORE

