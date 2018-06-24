Sarah Sanders Calls Out Restaurant Owner After Being Denied Service

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back Saturday after a Virginia restaurant refused to serve her because she works for President Donald Trump.

Sanders confirmed the incident had happened in a Twitter post.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders tweeted. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

The incident first made news when Jaike Foley-Schultz, a waiter at the restaurant, posted about it on his Facebook page. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1