Sarah Sanders Calls Out Restaurant Owner After Being Denied Service

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back Saturday after a Virginia restaurant refused to serve her because she works for President Donald Trump.

Sanders confirmed the incident had happened in a Twitter post.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders tweeted. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

The incident first made news when Jaike Foley-Schultz, a waiter at the restaurant, posted about it on his Facebook page. – READ  MORE

'I regret having eaten here based upon what I now know of how they choose to treat people based upon political beliefs.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
