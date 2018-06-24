Politics
Sarah Sanders Calls Out Restaurant Owner After Being Denied Service
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back Saturday after a Virginia restaurant refused to serve her because she works for President Donald Trump.
Sanders confirmed the incident had happened in a Twitter post.
“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders tweeted. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”
Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018
The incident first made news when Jaike Foley-Schultz, a waiter at the restaurant, posted about it on his Facebook page. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
'I regret having eaten here based upon what I now know of how they choose to treat people based upon political beliefs.'