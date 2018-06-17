CNN, MSNBC Bury FBI Agents Getting Freebies From Reporters

CNN and MSNBC buried the inspector general report’s revelation that a number of FBI agents were receiving unauthorized free handouts, such as dinners and tickets, from reporters.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz noted in his report on the Clinton investigation, which was released Thursday, that his department found numerous instances in which FBI agents were improperly in contact with reporters and were receiving a number of free perks from their relationships.

Despite the serious potential implications of the IG’s findings, CNN and MSNBC gave little coverage to that part of the report. It was only ever mentioned on CNN twice — once by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and once by former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara — and received no mentions in articles on their website.

MSNBC anchors were similarly mum about the story with the exception of Ari Melber, host of “The Beat.” Melber dedicated at least two minutes Thursday to the FBI’s obsession with its image in the media and a little under a minute to the specific findings on improper contacts with the media.

Melber also showed several charts from the IG report that showed the extent of some reporters’ contacts with members of the FBI. – READ MORE

