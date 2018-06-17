Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Sick’ of Apologizing for Being Rich and Attractive

With More Millions Than She And Her Oscar-winning Husband Michael Douglas Can Spend And More Homes Than They Could Ever Live In, Actress Catherine Zeta-jones Says She’s “sick” Of Apologizing For Being Filthy Rich.

“One thing I’m not is humble anymore. I’m sick of being humble. I really am,” Zeta-Jones said in an interview with British the newspaper The Daily Mirror. “So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking.”

“No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work,” the Feud star continued. “[The] rest of my life is a joy because I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either.”

The 48-year-old actress has never made a secret of her lavish wealth and lifestyle. In 2003, Zeta-Jones described how she did not consider $1 million much money and she has also spoken of her interest in “collecting” houses.

“The worst thing about having all these houses is that when I have an outfit and I think it’s going to look great with a certain pair of shoes, I remember they’re in … some place I’m not,” she said at the time. “So that’s why I have to buy duplicates.” – READ MORE

