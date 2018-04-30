True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

CNN, MSNBC air F-bombs from shocking White House Correspondents’ Dinner (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner devolved into F-bombs and toilet talk on Saturday night, and CNN and MSNBC broadcast every sickening minute of it.

The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf went to the gutter with her jokes, and Washington reporters lapped up every bit of trash.

MSNBC also aired Wolf’s routine uncensored. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN, MSNBC air F-bombs from shocking White House Correspondents' Dinner - The American Mirror
CNN, MSNBC air F-bombs from shocking White House Correspondents' Dinner - The American Mirror

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner devolved into F-bombs and toilet talk on Saturday night, and CNN and MSNBC broadcast every sickening minute of it. The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf went to the gutter with her jokes, and Washington reporters lapped up every bit of trash: 😂😂😂😂 Michelle Wolf dropping the F bomb #CNN #WhiteHouseCorrespondentsDinner pic.twitter.com/aBIQ1mJKAB…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: