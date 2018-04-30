Entertainment Politics TV
CNN, MSNBC air F-bombs from shocking White House Correspondents’ Dinner (VIDEO)
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner devolved into F-bombs and toilet talk on Saturday night, and CNN and MSNBC broadcast every sickening minute of it.
😂😂😂😂 Michelle Wolf dropping the F bomb #CNN #WhiteHouseCorrespondentsDinner pic.twitter.com/aBIQ1mJKAB
— Ian Maddox (@NolaVol) April 29, 2018
The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf went to the gutter with her jokes, and Washington reporters lapped up every bit of trash.
MSNBC also aired Wolf’s routine uncensored. – READ MORE
