CNN, MSNBC air F-bombs from shocking White House Correspondents’ Dinner (VIDEO)

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner devolved into F-bombs and toilet talk on Saturday night, and CNN and MSNBC broadcast every sickening minute of it.

The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf went to the gutter with her jokes, and Washington reporters lapped up every bit of trash.

MSNBC also aired Wolf’s routine uncensored. – READ MORE

