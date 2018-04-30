Security TV
CHAOS: ‘Caravan’ of illegals climb border fence, cheer ‘Gracias, Mexico!’ (VIDEO)
Video coming out of Tijuana, Mexico shows illegals scaling the fence in an attempt to enter the United States.
Footage TODAY of Central Americans from the Caravan reaching the San Diego border “wall”. The migrants are climbing the fence and cheering “Gracias, México!”
The disrespect for our borders, and for our country, is beyond belief. This is an attempt at invasion. #StopTheCaravan RT pic.twitter.com/XUIKoWI66a
— Lauren Rose (@LaurenRoseUltra) April 29, 2018
People scale border fence in Tijuana as migrant caravan prepares to seek asylum in U.S. https://t.co/usIX6vNlW3 pic.twitter.com/Vas2CdwcTw
— #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) April 29, 2018
Amidst the chaos, migrants can be heard cheering, “Gracias, Mexico!” after the country did nothing to stop the illegal aliens from passing through the country and towards the U.S.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The “caravan” of illegal aliens is now trying to bum-rush the U.S. border. Video coming out of Tijuana, Mexico shows illegals scaling the fence in an attempt to enter the United States. Footage TODAY of Central Americans from the Caravan reaching the San Diego border "wall". The migrants are climbing the fence and cheering "Gracias,…