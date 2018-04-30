True Pundit

CHAOS: ‘Caravan’ of illegals climb border fence, cheer ‘Gracias, Mexico!’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
Video coming out of Tijuana, Mexico shows illegals scaling the fence in an attempt to enter the United States.

Amidst the chaos, migrants can be heard cheering, “Gracias, Mexico!” after the country did nothing to stop the illegal aliens from passing through the country and towards the U.S.- READ MORE

The “caravan” of illegal aliens is now trying to bum-rush the U.S. border. Video coming out of Tijuana, Mexico shows illegals scaling the fence in an attempt to enter the United States. Footage TODAY of Central Americans from the Caravan reaching the San Diego border "wall". The migrants are climbing the fence and cheering "Gracias,…

