After Failing Parkland, Broward County Leads State in Gun Seizures

Florida’s Broward County, whose sheriff’s office came under criticism in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida for being too timid, has now become aggressive in using a new state law to confiscate guns, according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Through Thursday, Broward County police agencies had used Florida’s new “red flag” law 34 times to get guns away from individuals who can be ruled to be at risk of either harming themselves or others.

The Sun Sentinel did its own survey, and found that since the law was passed March 9, the Orlando area has used it six times. Miami-Dade County has had four orders issued against individuals. The law has been used three times in the Tampa area.

“I think law enforcement in Broward is under a lot of scrutiny, and they are taking every precaution available under the law to protect this community,” said Broward Circuit Judge Jack Tuter, who rules on the applications to have individuals’ guns taken away.- READ MORE

