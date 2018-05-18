True Pundit

Politics

CNN mocked over ‘trillion bytes of data’ headline on the Mueller investigation

Posted on
CNN Is being mocked over this headline stating, “more than a trillion bytes of data related to the indicted Russian individuals and companies’ use of social media to influence the 2016 presidential election”:

Why not just say, over 1 terabyte of data which is they way everyone refers to this much information on a computer – READ MORE




"We should do better."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
