CNN mocked over ‘trillion bytes of data’ headline on the Mueller investigation

CNN Is being mocked over this headline stating, “more than a trillion bytes of data related to the indicted Russian individuals and companies’ use of social media to influence the 2016 presidential election”:

Mueller's office collected more than a trillion bytes of data related to the indicted Russian individuals and companies' use of social media to influence the 2016 presidential election https://t.co/Pa9SrYbPVw pic.twitter.com/o2ZWSGsKN2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2018

When you'd rather use a big number than a more informative unit of measurement (in this case, 1,000 gigabytes, or a terabyte) https://t.co/78iGSJinX5 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 17, 2018

Why not just say, over 1 terabyte of data which is they way everyone refers to this much information on a computer – READ MORE

