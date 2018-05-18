A NJ school bus carrying 5th graders collided with a dump truck on Route 80 near Mt. Olive

A much-anticipated class adventure to a historic park became a nightmarish, deadly ride for Paramus fifth-graders Thursday when their school bus and a dump truck collided on Route 80 in western Morris County, killing one student and a teacher and injuring 43 others.

The teacher who died was identified by a family member Thursday night as Jennifer Marie Williamson, a veteran educator of more than 20 years, according to state records. She was a fifth-grade teacher, according to the East Brook Middle School website.

Family members gathered Thursday night at her Paramus home, where a man who said he was her nephew confirmed her death.

The impact from the crash pushed the bus into guardrails and tore its body clear off its chassis, which remained at a right angle across the road, and twisted its front end into a yellow tangle of metal.

Immediately after the crash, the bus filled with students’ screams. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1