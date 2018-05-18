MN Gov. Calls Tax Cut ‘Crumbs,’ Vetoes in Front of Elementary School Students

Minnesota has one of the highest state income tax rates in the country. Despite this fact, Democratic Governor Mark Dayton called a Republican tax cut proposal “crumbs” on Thursday, echoing comments made by coastal liberal icon Nancy Pelosi.

Parading himself in front of impressionable elementary school children in St. Paul, Minn., Dayton stamped a red “Veto!” on the tax overhaul bill, which would’ve made it the first middle-class income tax rate reduction in Minnesota since 2000.

“This veto is for these children and their futures,” Dayton said, the Pioneer Press reported. “This bill is cake to the rich and big corporations and crumbs to people who need it.”

“What the governor did today was veto a bill that would have put money in low and middle-income Minnesotans pockets,” Republican Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt said.

“I am incredibly disappointed the governor has decided to play politics with this bill, instead of giving Minnesotans some certainty in allowing them to file their taxes more easily next year,” he added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1