CNN GUEST: ‘THIS WAS A GOOD WEEK FOR TRUMP’ OUTSIDE OF ‘CNN LAND’

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist, said it’s been a good week for President Trump and a good week for CNN to step outside its bubble on CNN’s “New Day” Friday morning.

“You really want the big picture?” Bremmer asked before continuing. “This has been a good week for Trump. We get out of CNN Land for just a second, and 4-percent growth in the United States. The Europeans backed down on trade; he now looks like a winner on that front. The North Koreans? More progress with remains coming back.”

“The stuff about Michael Cohen — I mean, is he credible? He was Trump’s lawyer. If you’re a Trump supporter, this is just blah, blah, blah,” he added.. – READ MORE

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley Defended The Administration’s Decision To Block A Cnn Reporter From A White House Event, Citing A Breach In Protocol.

Gidley denied reports that the White House “banned” CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from an event because staff did not like the content of her questions during a meeting with the European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Collins claimed that White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders “thought the questions I had posed to the president were inappropriate and inappropriate for that venue.”

Gidley disagreed.

“It’s about process, procedure, and protocol. And everyone who goes in there understands when the president is done with a conversation, everyone leaves,” he said. “The press are escorted out, typically in an orderly fashion. But in this particular instance, someone refused to leave after being told repeatedly to do so.” – READ MORE

