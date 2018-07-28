Cohen Drops Potential Bombshell On Trump, But There Are Problems With it

According to an unspecified number of anonymous “sources” who spoke with CNN:

Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians’ offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen’s account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians.

But there are problems with the story.

First, CNN noted that their “sources” specifically mentioned that Cohen does nothave any evidence to validate any of his claims.

That’s a major problem because that means the only thing that prosecutors have to rely on is his credibility, which is in short supply.

CNN notes that the whole reason that Cohen is willing to tell Mueller this is because “he has expressed hope that this claim about the Trump Tower meeting will help him reach out to Mueller and possibly lessen his legal troubles.” – READ MORE

President Trump went after Special Counsel Robert Mueller directly in a series of tweets sent Friday morning, calling Mueller “highly conflicted.”

Arrived back in Washington last night from a very emotional reopening of a major U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, only to be greeted with the ridiculous news that the highly conflicted Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

….,the only Collusion with Russia was with the Democrats, so now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people) – the rigged Witch Hunt continues! How stupid and unfair to our Country….And so the Fake News doesn’t waste my time with dumb questions, NO,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Trump also went after his former lawyer Michael Cohen – READ MORE

