TRUMP DESCRIBES WHAT OBAMA SECRETLY TOLD HIM ABOUT KIM JONG UN – THEN DESTROYS OBAMA’S LEGACY

Trump began by describing what Obama told him about his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. He said, “When I met with President Obama, it sounded like he was ready to go to war with North Korea,” Trump said, “Sounded like he was ready to go to war.”

The president continued, “I said, ‘Did you ever speak to him?’” Trump said the answer was “No.” Trump continued, “I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to speak to him? Did you ever speak to him?’ ‘No.’ But it sounded to me — respectfully, like he was ready to go to war.”

Trump described how war with Korea would cost many American and Korean lives.

“Who knows ultimately what will happen, but for nine months, no nuclear tests, no rockets going up, no missiles going over Japan. We got our three hostages back and we did pay anything,” Trump said to thunderous applause, “They’ve already blown up nuclear areas. They took down the propaganda that was all over North Korea, signs, music, all of this stuff taken down. It’s gone.”- READ MORE

In a Tuesday interview in Washington, D.C., counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway spoke about the accomplishments of the Trump administration and Trump’s foreign policy.

Kellyanne said Trump will “Stop apologizing for America” and instead “strengthen her around the world.”

In a final turn of the knife, Kellyanne said “The last president was given the Nobel Peace Prize. This president might actually earn it.” President Obama was given the Nobel Peace Prize just months into his presidency. – READ MORE

