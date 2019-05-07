Obama Gets a Los Angeles Street Renamed in His Honor

The City of Los Angeles has renamed a 3.5 mile stretch of road after former President Barack Obama.

The road was formerly called Rodeo Road and now changes to Obama Boulevard — in honor of the nation’s first African-American commander-in-chief.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Obama Boulevard unveiled in Los Angeles as crowds celebrate historic occasion https://t.co/cCbEMazxlt pic.twitter.com/hdzK5tLXPJ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 5, 2019

The city said the location is important because it’s where Obama held his first campaign rally in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2007 — at Rancho Cienega Park.

The park sits on Rodeo Road, across from W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as CNN and other outlets have noted.

Obama also studied at Occidental College, which is north of downtown Los Angeles, from 1979 to 1981, according to the motion filed by Herb Wesson, city council president, to rename the street. – READ MORE