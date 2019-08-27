Elizabeth Warren Vows She Won’t Let Trump Get ‘Handsy’ With Her on Debate Stage

Senator Elizabeth Warren took a veiled shot at Hillary Clinton Sunday, defiantly claiming she wouldn’t let President Trump get “handsy” with her during any debates.

The 2020 Democratic hopeful was referencing a moment from the 2016 election in which Clinton alleged Trump had violated her personal space during one of the presidential debates.

Warren made the comments during a campaign event in Seattle, prompted by a fan who wanted to know how she plans to defeat the President, whom they defined as a “bottom feeder.”

“How do you effectively counter a bottom feeder like Trump, where there’s no low that’s too low, without getting down there with him and sacrificing your own high ideals?” the supporter asked, eliciting cheers from the audience.

“I know how to fight and I know how to win,” Warren responded. “You don’t back down from a bully … Nobody’s getting behind me on a debate stage and doing a handsy thing. That’s not happening.” – read more