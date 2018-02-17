UNHINGED: School Shooting Survivor Attacks Trump & GOP For Caring More About “Rainbow Wedding Cakes Than Dead Kids” (VIDEO)

Young folks often don’t understand how they can be exploited by adults.

This is a textbook case.

This kid never saw it coming. Blame it on the parents too.

A high school student who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people said Friday morning during an interview on CNN that Republicans are more concerned with trampling on the rights of LGBT Americans than they are protecting children in schools.

Cameron Kasky told host Anderson Cooper that he’s sick and tired of GOP lawmakers and the NRA sending thoughts and prayers when a mass shooting occurs:

“Everything I’ve heard where we can’t do anything and it’s out of our hands and it’s inevitable, I think that’s a facade that the GOP is putting up. After every shooting the NRA sends a memo saying ‘send your thoughts and prayers.’ This is the only country where this kind of thing happens. I’ve heard from other people, they don’t have gun drills. We had to prepare extensively at Stoneman Douglas. This is something that can be stopped and will be stopped.”

Then Kasky directly addressed the fact that many Republicans are only concerned with things like weddings cakes at same-sex weddings.

“There is a segment of this society that will shrug this off and send their thoughts and prayers but march for hours over a rainbow wedding cake.”

Kid, you’ve got much to learn.

