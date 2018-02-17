Trump: Screw the Dems, They could have passed gun control under Obama

President Trump Saturday blamed Democrats for failing to act to strengthen gun restrictions under the Obama administration, accusing them of using the issue as a political talking point.

Just like they don’t want to solve the DACA problem, why didn’t the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama Administration. Because they didn’t want to, and now they just talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Trump’s tweet came amid mounting calls from Democrats and activists for tightening gun-control laws in the wake of a deadly shooting at a South Florida high school.

That attack left 17 people dead and 14 others injured.

Trump suggested this week that the accused shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was “mentally disturbed.” But Trump has so far remained silent on the issue of gun control.

