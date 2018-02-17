Maxine Waters Attended Nation Of Islam Convention Where Farrakhan Defended Terrorist Suicide Bombers

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters attended a Nation of Islam convention where the hate group’s leader, Louis Farrakhan, defended Palestinian suicide bombers.

The convention, which took place in California in 2002, is just the latest tie to emerge between Democrats and the Nation of Islam, a black nationalist group known for being viciously anti-Semitic.

“We have Maxine Waters here,” Farrakhan told the convention audience, gesturing to the seats behind him, “our great congresswoman from this area.” The audience cheered Waters’ name.

Later in his speech, Farrakhan excused Palestinian suicide bombers and defended Iran for arming Palestinian terrorists. Farrakhan criticized the United States for providing Israel with planes and other weapons, which he indicated was to blame for Palestinian suicide bombers.

