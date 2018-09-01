Poll: Majority of Republicans Think Mueller Investigation Should Be Shut Down

Two-thirds Of Republicans And A Third Of Independents Think Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia Investigation Should Be Shut Down, According To A New Poll.

In addition, an overwhelming amount of Republicans polled–80 percent–agree with President Trump that it is a “witch hunt.”

Furthermore, only a quarter–26 percent–of Republicans polled would find special counsel Robert Mueller’s report credible if it found that any campaign member or associate knew of, encouraged, or helped with Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

An overwhelming 71 percent of Republicans said they would not find it credible.

The poll, reported by Axios, was conducted by Public Policy Polling between August 27-28, 2018, with a margin of error of +/4.1%.- READ MORE

Two Prosecutors Tasked With Investigating Allegations Of Possible Collusion Between Russia And The Trump Campaign During The 2016 Presidential Election Have Left The Office Of The Special Counsel.

Brian Richardson and Ryan Dickey, two “relatively junior,” members of Robert Mueller’s team, are no longer working directly for Mueller, according to the Justice Department. In a statement to CNN, special counsel spokesperson Peter Carr affirmed both prosecutors did not exit the probe due to misconduct or perceived political bias, but refused to provide further details surrounding their departures.

“Richardson had been among Mueller’s attorneys at Dutch lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan’s sentencing in April. Richardson had joined Mueller’s office directly — whereas some lawyers moved over on detail from other parts of the Justice Department — after he finished a clerkship for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer,” CNN reports.

Van Der Zwaan pleaded guilty in February to making false statements to federal agents regarding conversations he shared with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and business partner Rick Gates. The Dutch lawyer served one month in prison at a low-security facility in Pennsylvania. – READ MORE