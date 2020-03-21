CNN Contributor Rick Wilson Suggests Melania Trump Should ‘Be Infected’ With Coronavirus

CNN contributor Rick Wilson emerged from his parent’s basement long enough to tweet a message suggesting Melania Trump should “be infected” with coronavirus.

Wilson, a former GOP strategist who loves to shower himself with negative attention from Trump supporters and not much else, responded to a CNN article addressing the First Lady’s appearance in several PSAs advising Americans on how they “can protect themselves and those most at risk” of being exposed to the virus.

This is garbage, and you are a grown ass adult who should know better. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 19, 2020

The gutter-dwelling never-Trumper responded with a simple hashtag playing off the name of Mrs. Trump’s ‘Be Best’ initiative. – READ MORE

