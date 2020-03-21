Report: GOP Wins Back Seats Dems Thought They Had Locked Down – Including a Hillary District

Republicans in Pennsylvania gave President Trump and the national party a shot in the arm Tuesday, delivering three special state House elections to the GOP, including one district won by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

While all three seats had been held by Republicans, the 18th District seat in Bucks County was expected to turn Democrat and confirm the Democratic swing that gave Clinton a 9-point win in 2016.

Local media and Democratic Party officials had said that the district should have been an easy pickoff because of the political trend, a Democratic registered voter edge, and the perceived backlash in the Philadelphia suburbs against Trump.

But, in the end, the GOP appears to have held the seat and by a wide margin, though the results have not been certified. – READ MORE

