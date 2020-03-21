Nikki Haley Resigns From Boeing Board: ‘Cannot Support’ Asking Gov For A Bailout

On March 16, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sent a letter to the CEO of Boeing, as well as the chairman of the board, announcing her resignation from the board of directors.

Haley has served on the Boeing board for almost a year, having joined in April 2019.

Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board because she opposes a federal bailout. “I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position.” pic.twitter.com/ngnGQWG79j — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 19, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to badly damage the economy, several industries have requested money from the federal government, including Boeing, which, aside from coronavirus-induced economic harm, is suffering from a major hit after the grounding of their 737 MAX jets in March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

President Trump recently noted his support for the aerospace company, saying: “Obviously when the airlines aren’t doing well then Boeing is not going to be doing well. So we’ll be helping Boeing.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --