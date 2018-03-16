School District Hands Out Suspensions To Students Who Walked Out For Gun Control Rally

A school district in New Jersey is handing out two-day suspensions to students who participated in the pro-gun control National School Walkout on Wednesday.

Sayreville School District warned students in advance that disciplinary action would be taken against those who walked out of school for the gun control rally. “We are going to follow our student code of conduct in terms of discipline associated with whatever action occurs,” said Kevin Ciak, Sayreville Board of Education president.

MyCentralJersey.com reports that Ciak identified suspension as the appropriate disciplinary action in this case:

If students are informed by the principal that they are prohibited from walking out of school but they do, it would be considered failure to follow administrative direction, which would result in a suspension, Ciak said.

The superintendent of the district, Richard Labbe, advised parents that the walkout would not be condoned due to safety reasons as soon as the idea of a walkout hit the media. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1