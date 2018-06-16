CNN Celebrates Father’s Day: ‘He Gave Birth. He Breastfed. Now, He Wants His Son To See Him As A Man.’

Just in time for Father’s Day, CNN brings you the story of a biological female who refers to herself as a transgender man who, after taking testosterone to “transition,” conceived a child with a man who was “transitioning” into a transgender woman but stopped taking hormones long enough that they could conceive a son.

CNN titled the piece, “He gave birth. He breastfed. Now, he wants his son to see him as a man.”

He gave birth. He breastfed. Now, he wants his son to see him as a man. https://t.co/txcTfgGFuA pic.twitter.com/cHnDBrBIvW — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2018

The “he” in question is Sabastion Sparks, 24, “a transgender man who lives with his wife Angel in suburban Atlanta.”

CNN writes, “Like many new dads, Sabastion Sparks knew parenting would come with serious challenges. But most new dads didn’t give birth to their child. They didn’t breastfeed them.” – READ MORE

