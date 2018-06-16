Teacher: I Was Forced To Resign Because I Won’t Pretend Boys Can Be Girls

An orchestra teacher in Indiana says says his bosses gave him an ultimatum: Start referring to boy as girls, resign, or get fired.

Kluge claims the school district forced him to resign over its transgender student policy. He says the district’s requirement that teachers call trans students by their preferred names, rather than those given at birth, goes against his religious beliefs.

“I wanted to be able to teach my subject matter with a clean conscience,” said Kluge when he took the podium during the meeting. “You’ve approved my resignation without me being able to appeal my resignation.”

Along with Kluge, about 45 other community members were signed up to voice their opinion about the situation, including a transgender student who was in Kluge’s orchestra class.

“Everybody advocating in support for Kluge needs to think about what is like to be a transgender person and what it is like to live your life knowing that there are people that would say that you are not an actual human being and actively disrespect you,” Aidyn Sucec said. – READ MORE

