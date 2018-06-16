US expected to withdraw from UN Human Rights Council: report

The U.S. is reportedly planning to pull out of the United Nations Human Rights Council after clashes over key issues such as Israel.

A source told Reuters that the move could be “imminent.” The council will begin a three-week session in Geneva on Monday.

Other diplomatic sources told Reuters that the withdrawal was “not a question of if but of when.”

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley has clashed with the council over its treatment of Israel and has repeatedly voted against U.N. measures that were critical of that country. Most recently, the U.S. and Australia were the only two members to vote against a proposal to investigate Israel’s alleged use of excessive force in Gaza.

Haley has criticized the council over what she called a “chronic anti-Israel bias” and threatened last year to leave.

“When the council passes more than 70 resolutions against Israel, a country with a strong human rights record, and just seven resolutions against Iran, a country with an abysmal human rights record, you know something is seriously wrong,” she wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post last June. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1