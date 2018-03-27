True Pundit

WATCH: Steve Jobs Warned Mark Zuckerberg About Privacy Way Back in 2010

Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are trapped in controversy as more details emerge over the social networking site’s connection to Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg is struggling to answer tough questions amid reports the British consulting firm was able to gather data on roughly 50 million Facebook users without their permission. Now, a 2010 video of the late Steve Jobs has re-emerged, in which the Apple founder warns Zuckerberg about this very issue — privacy.

Jobs’ comments came during The Wall Street Journal’s AllThingsD conference, at a time when Facebook was retooling its privacy controls and dealing with complaints from users who argued the tech company was forcing them to share their data. – READ MORE

WATCH: Steve Jobs Warned Mark Zuckerberg About Privacy Way Back in 2010

“A lot of people in the Valley think we’re really old-fashioned.”
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
