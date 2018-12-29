Media Continue Attacks on President Trump’s Iraq Visit: ‘Video Puts Troops at Risk’

The Media Continue To Attack President Donald Trump Following His Visit This Week To Troops In Iraq, Including Claiming That A Video Posted On Twitter Reveals Members Of Navy Seal Special Operations Team And Could Put Them At Risk.

It was Trump’s first visit to a conflict zone, and he and first lady Melania Trump spent several hours visiting with the troops, including taking video and photos with the men and women serving there.

The president got an enthusiastic welcome from the troops, including some who asked him to sign their Make America Great Again hats.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to visit our incredible troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/rDlhITDvm1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2018

Newsweek headlined its assessment of Trump’s visit: “Donald Trump Twitter Account Video Reveals Covert U.S. Navy Seal Deployment During Iraq Visit.”

The article also accused the White House communications team of exposing troop's identities, using mostly unnamed sources.