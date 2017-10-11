As Trump calls for end to NFL tax breaks, Goodell says players need to stand during anthem

According to ESPN, commissioner Roger Goodell has told team owners in a Tuesday letter that he wants all players to stand during the anthem and that a proposed rule change would be discussed at next week’s league meeting.

He added that, “Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem.”

“Sports, and especially the NFL, brings people together and lets them set aside those divisions, at least for a few hours,” Mr. Goodell said in the letter posted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “The current dispute over the national anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.” – READ MORE