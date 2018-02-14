Clueless #MeToo Dems Distance Themselves From Sexually Toxic Bill Clinton; To Avoid Hypocrisy During 2018 Midterms

After embracing Bill Clinton’s sexual escapades for three decades, now the hapless Democrats believe they can shed his sexual-assault stigma in a matter of months.

Clueless dupes.

In the lead up to the 2018 midterm elections, many Democrats are focused on embracing the #MeToo movement and therefore see former President Bill Clinton as “too toxic” to campaign for Democratic candidates.

The party has recognized the inherent conflict with embracing Clinton, who has faced multiple sexual assault allegations, while also embracing the #MeToo movement and working to rally women against President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress. Despite Clinton having had an active role in campaigns in the past, many Democrats do not want him getting involved in competitive races across the country, according to Politico.

“I think it’s pretty tough,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), vice chair of the House Progressive Caucus and one of the leading voices in Congress speaking out against sexual harassment. “[His presence] just brings up a lot of issues that will be very tough for Democrats. And I think we all have to be clear about what the #MeToo movement was.”

After Democrats forced out Sen. Al Franken (D., Minn.) and Rep. John Conyers (D., Mich.) because of sexual misconduct allegations, they wanted to make sure they could draw a clear contrast with Trump, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Several Democrats acknowledged that creating such a distinction would be difficult if they invited Clinton to campaign with them.

