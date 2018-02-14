Resistance: HALF An Eighth Grade Class Refused To Take A Photo With Paul Ryan

More than half of a class of 8th graders on a class visit to Washington, D.C. refused to pose for a photo with Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan because they disagree with his policies.

Around 100 students from South Orange Middle School stood in a parking lot outside a Congressional office building in protest, as the rest of their classmates met the Speaker of the House, because, according to the group, they felt Ryan put party before country, a local New Jersey ABC affiliate reported.

“I’m just not going to do it,” one of the 8th graders texted his mother, also in the “Resistance.” “It’s being associated with a person who puts his party before his country.”

When told that having their photo taken wasn’t necessarily a sign of approval of Ryan’s political leanings, and that visiting Congress — and meeting with the Speaker of the House — was an honor, another student suggested they simply wanted nothing to do with the Republican leader. – READ MORE

The FBI officials investigating Hillary Clinton’s email server wrote that House Speaker Paul Ryan is a “jerk,” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks like a turtle, that Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy is a “dick,” and that newscaster Chris Wallace is a “turd.”

And as for former FBI Director James Comey: “Jim’s too blindly boyscoutish.”

Those comments come from 500 pages of texts released Wednesday by Senate investigators.

In the texts, agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, lawyer Lisa Page, also wrote that Congress is “contemptible.”

The Oversight Committee held a hearing Sept. 12 about “Classifications and Redactions in the FBI’s investigative file” on the Clinton case. Jason Herring, acting assistant director for Congressional Affairs of the FBI, was there to provide answers, while Page and Strzok watched. – READ MORE

House Speaker Paul Ryan called Tuesday to “cleanse” the FBI as he openly backed the release of a controversial memo that purportedly details alleged surveillance abuses by the U.S. government.

“Let it all out, get it all out there. Cleanse the organization,” Ryan, R-Wis., said.

He added, “I think we should disclose all this stuff. It’s the best disinfectant. Accountability, transparency — for the sake of the reputation of our institutions.”

The striking remarks came at a breakfast with anchors and reporters ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address; much of the session was off the record.

Ryan spoke on-record to address the controversy over the House Intelligence Committee voting late Monday to make public the surveillance memo.

Ryan said “we should disclose,” and “disclosure is the way to go.”

He said problems at the FBI and Justice Department should be cleaned out, and “covering up mischief would be worse.”

READ MORE: