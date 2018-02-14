Kathy Griffin’s Public Meltdown Continues as She Attacks Writers Guild at Their Own Event

Kathy Griffin seems to be broken by President Donald Trump no more.

Griffin is unsurprisingly in the news after presenting at the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, attacking attendees while she was supposed to be giving an award.

“It’s me, Kathy Griffin — I got a haircut and I lost my career in a day, hi!” she began.

She thanked the writers for “f**king no support” during the backlash she received for being photographed with a fake bloody head of Trump.

“Where the f**k have you been? … I was supposed to thank everyone for their support, and no one lifted their finger,” Griffin said at the event, which was not televised. – READ MORE

Ever since Hollywood comedian Kathy Griffin held up a fake severed head of President Donald Trump and called it art, her career has been in tatters.

Unfortunately, when it comes to gross theatrics and character attacks, Griffin doesn’t seem to know when to quit.

Somebody might want to check how much under eye concealer make up John Kelly‘s wife wears. She will defend him to the death. Do not blame her. https://t.co/gMzEszSbXM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 8, 2018

Thursday, Griffin floated a vile theory about White House chief of staff John Kelly. – READ MORE

Comedian Kathy Griffin claims the infamous bloody shock photograph of herself clutching the fake, decapitated head of President Donald Trump would have blown over within days had Trump himself not responded to the photo on social media.

In an interview with Politico this week, the 57-year-old My Life on the D-List star said she still cannot book stand-up concerts anywhere in the United States, seven months after the photo was first published by TMZ.

“I think it would have been gone in a week without his tweet,” Griffin told Politico. “Trump knows what would be perceived as something hysterical and he loves hysteria. There are millions of people who think I’m a member of ISIS to this day.”

Griffin added that she thinks Trump seized upon the photograph to “distract” from his then-recent firing of FBI director James Comey.

The photograph was met with widespread condemnation as Griffin was almost immediately fired from CNN, where she had hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage for a decade, saw numerous stops on her cross-country tour canceled, and was questioned by the U.S. Secret Service. – READ MORE