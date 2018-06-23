World
Close the border? Angela Merkel faces two-week deadline to address Germany’s migrant crisis
CBS News reported earlier this week that the German government is on the verge of collapse as Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a two-week deadline to come up with a plan to address the country’s migrant crisis.
The German government is on the verge of collapsing over Europe's immigration debate. Angela Merkel has 2 weeks to come up with a plan addressing the migrant crisis or her coalition government could be destroyed. What you need to know: https://t.co/KkvkjadnQN (@gzeromedia) pic.twitter.com/hObhTM5XAG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2018
Some want to close the country's southern border to migrants and are pressuring Merkel to do so.
