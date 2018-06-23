True Pundit

World

Close the border? Angela Merkel faces two-week deadline to address Germany’s migrant crisis

Posted on by
Share:

CBS News reported earlier this week that the German government is on the verge of collapse as Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a two-week deadline to come up with a plan to address the country’s migrant crisis.

Some want to close the country’s southern border to migrants and are pressuring Merkel to do so.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Close the border? Angela Merkel faces two-week deadline to address Germany's migrant crisis
Close the border? Angela Merkel faces two-week deadline to address Germany's migrant crisis

Angela Merkel is being given two weeks to come up with a plan to deal with Germany's migrant crisis.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: