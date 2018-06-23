True Pundit

Cynthia Nixon calls ICE a ‘terrorist organization’ in city attacked by terrorists who overstayed their visas

Hey, we liked former “Sex and the City” star dunking all over Andrew Cuomo as much as the next conservative website, but this is too far. ICE is by no means a “terrorist organization”:

And Donald Trump, of course, is the leader of this terrorist organization – READ MORE

APOLOGIZE! Cynthia Nixon calls ICE a 'terrorist organization' in city attacked by terrorists who overstayed their visas
"ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump."

