Cynthia Nixon calls ICE a ‘terrorist organization’ in city attacked by terrorists who overstayed their visas

Hey, we liked former “Sex and the City” star dunking all over Andrew Cuomo as much as the next conservative website, but this is too far. ICE is by no means a “terrorist organization”:

.@CynthiaNixon refers to ICE as a “terrorist organization” while calling for its abolition. Full story at 7p on @InsideCityHall pic.twitter.com/oStc5XPfS9 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 21, 2018

ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump. Sign our petition to #AbolishICE: https://t.co/sZ3VF6lRhE https://t.co/qsB6XiJUJc — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 22, 2018

And Donald Trump, of course, is the leader of this terrorist organization

