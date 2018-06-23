94% of the kids at the Homestead, FL shelter are unaccompanied minors, 6% were separated from their parents

Earlier this week, Sen. Bill Nelson claimed there was a “cover-up” after he was denied entrance to a shelter for migrant children in Homestead, FL:

“I think what they’re doing is a cover-up for the president”: U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson accuses Trump administration officials of a “cover-up” after he and another politician are denied entry to an immigrant detention center in Florida. https://t.co/Lidh6wPGMn — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) June 19, 2018

Well, today the shelter opened its doors to reporters and we now have some hard statistics about who’s actually at the shelter. According to the Miami Herald, there are 70 children who were separated from their parents out of a total of 1179 kids. That means roughly 94% of the children at the shelter were taken into custody at the border as unaccompanied minors and just 6% were separated from their parents- READ MORE

