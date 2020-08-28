Barack Obama Praises NBA Players for Boycott in Wake of Kenosha Shooting

Share:

Former President Barack Obama heaped praise on NBA players for “standing up” for what they believe in on Wednesday. As the Association called-off three playoff games as a form of protest over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The 44th president captioned a video of Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers and expressed that “all our institutions” needed to “stand up for our values.”

Obama’s tweet comes in the wake of the decision of the Milwaukee Bucks, and several other players and teams, deciding to not play their three playoff games on Wednesday. Believing instead, that their efforts could be better utilized fighting for social justice. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.