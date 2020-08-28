Barack Obama Praises NBA Players for Boycott in Wake of Kenosha Shooting

Former President Barack Obama heaped praise on NBA players for “standing up” for what they believe in on Wednesday. As the Association called-off three playoff games as a form of protest over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The 44th president captioned a video of Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers and expressed that “all our institutions” needed to “stand up for our values.”

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

Obama’s tweet comes in the wake of the decision of the Milwaukee Bucks, and several other players and teams, deciding to not play their three playoff games on Wednesday. Believing instead, that their efforts could be better utilized fighting for social justice. – READ MORE

