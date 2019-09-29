Clinton: Trump’s ‘Guilty Conscience’ Over 2016 Is Why He’s ‘Obsessed With Me’ (VIDEO)

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump “knows he’s an illegitimate president” in an interview in which she called for him to be impeached and removed from office.

CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jane Pauley asked why no Democratic candidates want to talk about Clinton, the party’s previous nominee, while Trump likes to bring her up on Twitter and in speeches. Clinton said it’s all a product of Trump’s guilty conscience about 2016.

“I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know we’ll ever know everything that happened, but clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day, and history will probably sort it all out,” she said. “So of course he’s obsessed with me. And I believe that it’s a guilty conscience, in so much as he has a conscience.”

Clinton took “responsibility” for her defeat but argued it was the product of unpredictable forces. – READ MORE