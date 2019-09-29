Schweizer: Hunter Biden ‘was selling access’ to Obama administration, was involved with ‘crooked’ company

Author Peter Schweizer said Thursday that Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter, was “selling access” to the Obama White House during his father’s tenure as vice president and accused him of engaging in corruption with Ukrainian officials.

“These are very bad and dirty guys and Hunter Biden signs up and based on financial records… he kept that job from 2014 up until earlier this year,” he said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show.” “So basically took in about $3 million for a job that he had no background in and he was selling something. It was not his expertise. I think he was selling access and I think that he was selling the prospect that he was going to be helpful to the Ukrainians in the Obama administration.”

Hunter Biden was discovered to have ties to the Ukranian natural gas firm, Burisma Holdings, which paid him $50,000 a month while it was under investigation for corruption. Media scrutiny of the connection intensified after President Trump was accused of committing an impeachable offense by asking Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden.

“The larger issue here… is, why is it that Hunter Biden was allowed to get involved with a company that is as dirty and as crooked as Burisma?” Schweizer asked.

“ is one of those countries that has been saddled with corruption, really since the fall of Communism — even during the Communist period. So it’s one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Burisma is one of the most corrupt companies in a country that is one of the most corrupt in the world. So it is a very bad actor,” he said in the interview. – READ MORE