Stephen Miller: Voters Can Choose Between ‘Democracy’ and ‘Deep State’ (VIDEO)

White House adviser Stephen Miller declared President Donald Trump to be the real whistleblower Sunday in the ongoing Ukraine controversy, declaring voters had a choice between “democracy” and the “deep state.”

“Do you want a democracy in this country or do you want a deep state?” Miller asked on Fox News Sunday. “It’s a binary choice for the American people.”

Miller said the whistleblower complaint released this week exhibited clear political bias. He praised Trump for “trying to expose corruption” in his phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

“It’s the president’s job and sworn duty to safeguard taxpayer dollars and the United States government’s foreign policy,” Miller said. “If you want to understand why that complainant is so obviously politically biased … when he says, or she, that the president is hurting national security by trying to get to the bottom of a gigantic scandal that nobody has unearthed—the president is the whistleblower here. The president of the United States is the whistleblower, and this individual is a saboteur trying to undermine a democratically elected government.” – READ MORE