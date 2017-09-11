Clinton: Trump’s Campaign Was Successful in Comforting ‘Millions of White People’ (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump comforted “millions of white people” with his campaign during an interview airing Sunday on CBS.

“He was quite successful in referencing the nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others,” Clinton said of Trump’s campaign.

“What you’re saying is millions of white people,” host Jane Pauley clarified.