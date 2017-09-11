Georgia declares state of emergency in all counties ahead of Irma

Georgia officials declared a state of emergency in all counties on Sunday in preparation for Hurricane Irma after the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning in Atlanta – for the first time in the city’s history.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared the state of emergency in 159 counties after Irma’s forecasted path threatened to unleash deadly wind gusts, heavy rain and possible flooding as early as Sunday night, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“I want to caution all Georgians that just because the weather appears calm now, do not take that for granted,” Deal said in an earlier news conference.