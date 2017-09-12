Clinton: The Idea That Lynch Was Compromised Is ‘Outrageous And Insulting’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has her own take in her new book “What Happened” on how the 2016 tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch actually panned out.

“Comey decided to go ahead with the press conference because of supposed concerns he had with his boss, Attorney General Loretta Lynch. His decision was reportedly influenced by a forged Russian document that sought to discredit Lynch. It was fake, but Comey was still concerned (more on that in the next chapter),” Clinton wrote in a chapter of her new book, titled “Those Damn Emails,” released to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Comey has also pointed to the fact that Lynch and my husband had a brief, unplanned conversation on a tarmac in Phoenix in late June 2016, when their planes happened to be next to each other. Nothing inappropriate was said in any way, but both of them came to regret exchanging pleasantries that day because of the firestorm that followed,” Clinton wrote. – READ MORE