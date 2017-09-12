Report: Trump Lawyers Wanted Jared Kushner Out of White House over Russia ‘Complications’

FOLLOW US!



Some of President Donald Trump’s legal team advised him months ago that son-in -law Jared Kushner should leave the White House over concerns tied to Special Counsel Mueller’s Russia investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to the report, it was Kushner’s admitted contacts with Russians during and after the campaign which caused him to stand out as a cause for concern among current senior White House staff. These contacts took center stage in media reporting of the “Russia investigation” in May after the Washington Post reported him as a “person of interest”who may have discussed opening a line of communication with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak in a December, 2016 meeting.

Of particular concern to these lawyers was a meeting with a Russian attorney at Trump Tower in New York along with Donald Trump, Jr. in July, 2016. In June of this year, when the lawyers reportedly came to the conclusion Kushner must leave, that meeting was not yet public knowledge. In July, the meeting became a media-driven scandal of its own. – READ MORE