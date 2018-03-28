WATCH: Former Al Qaeda hostage says he was betrayed by FBI under Comey and Mueller

A photojournalist who was captured by Al Qaeda in Syria claims that he was betrayed by the FBI under former bureau directors Comey And Mueller in order that the bureau could gather more information about terrorists.

Matt Schrier told Fox News that after he escaped from Al Qaeda in 2013, he investigated his kidnapping and is now accusing the FBI of “betraying” him.

“Not every FBI agent is bad. Some are very good people,” Schrier said. “But the ones that are bad need to be weeded out. And the ones who let them be bad, and who turn their head, need to be exposed.”

Schrier wants answers from the FBI agents who handled his case, and especially Robert Mueller, who was the director of the FBI during his captivity. Mueller now leads the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

