Donald Trump to Carolina Storm Victims: ‘Our Hearts Break for You’

President Donald Trump Expressed His Sympathy On Wednesday For Victims Caught In The Path Of Hurricane Florence In North Carolina And South Carolina.

“To the families who have lost loved ones, America grieves with you and our hearts break for you,” Trump said. “God Bless you. We will never forget your loss, we will never leave your side, we are with you all the way.”

Trump met with members of Congress and state and local officials in North Carolina and visited areas hit by the storm promising to work for a swift recovery.

“We want to get everybody back to work…this area has been very badly damaged,” he said. “We will get it up and working again.” – READ MORE