Clint Eastwood will film in Georgia despite Hollywood boycott against state over heartbeat abortion law

Legendary actor-director Clint Eastwood is known for portraying memorable characters like “Dirty Harry” Callahan and making box-office hits like “American Sniper” — but his right-of-center views are also well documented.

Prior to the 2016 election, Eastwood told Esquire that then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is “onto something, because secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up. That’s the kiss-ass generation we’re in right now. We’re really in a pussy generation. Everybody’s walking on eggshells.”

He also told the magazine that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would be a “tough voice to listen to for four years.”

And now with Hollywood heavyweights boycotting the state of Georgiaover its heartbeat abortion law, one might say Eastwood has more or less repeated a “Dirty Harry” line — “go ahead, make my day” — in deciding to buck the trend and come to Atlanta to begin work on a new movie.

Eastwood will begin production this summer on “The Ballad Of Richard Jewell,” WXIA-TV reported. – READ MORE